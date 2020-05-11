Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver Bubba Wallace Salutes Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base During Virtual Visit

As part of a virtual visit in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace held a Q&A session with airmen from Shaw Air Force Base as a prelude to the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (May 11, 2020) – As NASCAR continues plans to return to racing later this month, Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Bubba Wallace spent Wednesday afternoon visiting with airmen from Shaw Air Force Base as part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s virtual Mission 600. Now in its third year, the Mission 600 campaign was designed to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as a prelude to the 61st running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.

While the traditional Mission 600 pairs Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers with regional military bases representing all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shifted plans to a virtual video teleconference.

During the online exchange, nearly a dozen airmen from South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base shared their stories and asked questions of the third-year Cup Series driver. The wide-ranging conversation covered everything from Wallace’s interests outside of racing and how he got into the sport to his thoughts on the upcoming return to the track and what motivates him.

Wallace’s Mission 600 visit followed fellow Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Austin Dillon’s virtual visit with Special Operations Marines from Camp Lejeune last week. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez have also recorded video shout outs to service men and women, among other content, as part of the campaign, which runs on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s social media channels through race day.

The Coca-Cola 600 is slated to go green in its traditional Memorial Day Weekend slot on Sunday, May 24. Fans can tune in on FOX or through the PRN radio network.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events during its 60th anniversary season by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.