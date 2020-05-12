Scag Power Equipment Joins Front Row Motorsports at Darlington

Partnership Begins with NASCAR’s Return to National Stage

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 12, 2020) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced today that Scag Power Equipment, a leader in commercial-grade professional and premium residential lawn mowers, will join the organization as its newest partner. The company will be featured as the primary partner of Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender, John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Darlington Raceway on May 17 and 20.

The events at one of NASCAR’s most historic tracks will mark the first time the sport has competed since March 8, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. It will also be one of the first live sports on FOX.

“We’ve been tasked with a huge responsibility, carrying the world of live sports into a new normal,” said Nemechek. “Our goal this weekend is to return to racing as safely as possible. Being able team up with a new partner such as Scag Power Equipment at Darlington gives us added motivation to restart the season on a positive note. Our No. 38 team is ready to work hard and perform at the top level, just like Scag’s mowers.”

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, has been producing premium, heavy-duty mowers for its commercial and residential customers since 1983. Scag Power Equipment’s innovation and attention to quality is known and respected throughout the power equipment industry. Mowers and accessories are designed to be user friendly, with an emphasis on quality, performance, ease of maintenance, profitability and long life.

Scag is no stranger to the world of motorsports, though this weekend will mark the company’s debut at the NASCAR Cup Series level.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to participate in NASCAR’s return to racing with Front Row Motorsports and John Hunter Nemechek,” said Chris Frame, President of Scag Power Equipment. “It’s truly an honor to play a small part in helping the rest of the world get back on its feet in these difficult times. We’re looking forward to seeing the No. 38 car carrying our colors on track.”

The No. 38 Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang will make its debut at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.

For more information about Scag Power Equipment, visit Scag.com.

About Scag Power Equipment

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial lawn mowing equipment in the United States. Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., an ISO 9001:2008 Registered company, manufactures products in its three facilities, totaling over 850,000 square feet, located in Mayville, West Bend, and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.