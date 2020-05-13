Drydene Partners With Go Fas, LaJoie, for NASCAR’s Return at Darlington

The No. 32 Ford Mustang of Corey LaJoie will sport a new look when the NASCAR Cup Series returns this weekend at Darlington Raceway for the first race since early March. Drydene Performance Products will be on board LaJoie’s Ford, debuting an all-new red and white scheme for the 400-mile event.

Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils. Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today’s modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs.

“I’m glad we were able to take Drydene from virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway to another classic real track in Darlington Raceway,” said driver Corey LaJoie. “I’ve gotten to know Drydene as a group and a brand over the last couple of years and I love representing them. We’re all really excited to get back to the track after a few months off and I’m ready to get back after it!”

The company has sponsored LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team in the past at Dover International Speedway and most recently on the virtual No. 32 in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

“Drydene is proud to expand our support of Corey LaJoie and the Go Fas team,” said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products. “Corey is always an exciting driver to watch and he’s a huge asset to Team Drydene. Like the rest of America, we can’t wait to see Corey and the sport of NASCAR make a safe return to the track at Darlington.”

Through the first four events of the season, LaJoie has one top-10 and sits 23rd in the standings.

For more information on Drydene Performance Products, visit www.Drydene.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TeamDrydene.

Tune in to FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17 for NCS action from the historic Darlington Raceway.

About Our Team

About Drydene Performance Products

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

Stay up-to-date on Corey LaJoie:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com.