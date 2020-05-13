Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg pushed back-set for championship race on Sunday, Oct 25

NTT IndyCar Series officials announced today that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which was originally scheduled at the beginning of the season before COVID-19 pandemic took place, is now scheduled as the championship-season ending race for the 2020 schedule on Sunday, October 25.

Should the event go on as planned, it will be the 16th time in a row that the NTT IndyCar Series has competed on the streets of St. Petersburg.

“The streets of St. Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire INDYCAR community holds dear,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor Kriseman, Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend of INDYCAR action, and I know our drivers will have race day in St. Pete circled on their calendars.”

By pushing back the St. Petersburg race, this is going to be the first-time in IndyCar’s history that the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be the championship race for the series.

The mayor for the city of St. Peterburg says they are ready for IndyCar to make their scheduled trip to the track.

“The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of INDYCAR, drivers, teams and sponsors in October,” said City of St. Petersburg Mayor, Rick Kriseman. “I want to thank our partners at Green Savoree Racing Promotions for believing in this race and giving the residents of the Sunshine City something to look forward to. I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront.”

For more information regarding the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, fans can visit http://www.gpstpete.com/.

As of now, the IndyCar Series officials plan to open their 2020 season with no fans in attendance at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday night June 6 live on NBCSN.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Saturday June 6- Geneys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, 8:45 p.m./ET

Sunday June 21- Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America, 12:50 p.m./ET

Saturday June 27- Indy Richmond 300, 8:15 p.m./ET

Saturday July 4- GMR Grand Prix, 3:50 p.m./ET

Sunday July 12- Honda Indy Toronto, 3:40 p.m./ET

Friday July 17- Iowa Speedway Race 1, 9:00 p.m./ET

Saturday July 18- Iowa Speedway Race 2, 9:00 p.m./ET

Sunday August 9- Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, 12:45 p.m./ET

Sunday August 23- 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500, 1:00 p.m./ET

Sunday August 30- Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 3:00 p.m./ET

Sunday September 13- Grand Prix of Portland, 3:40 p.m./ET

Saturday September 19- Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1, 3:25 p.m./ET

Sunday September 20- Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2, 3:25 p.m./ET

Saturday October 3- IndyCar Harvest GP, 3:50 p.m./ET

Sunday October 25- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Championship race, 3:30 p.m./ET