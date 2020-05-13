McDowell to Race with CarParts.com at Darlington

New Front Row Motorsports Partner Helps Navigate NASCAR’s Return to Racing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 13, 2020) – CarParts.com, an e-commerce auto parts retailer specializing in collision, repair, and maintenance parts, has teamed up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. The California-based company will be the primary partner of veteran driver Michael McDowell in the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to racing at Darlington Raceway on May 17 and 20. FRM, McDowell and Sunoco Rookie of The Year candidate John Hunter Nemechek are all excited for the partnership and will be representing CarParts.com through social media and other marketing assets throughout the season.

The events at Darlington will serve as the much-anticipated return to racing and one of the first live sporting events on FOX in several weeks. The NASCAR Cup Series has not competed on track since March 8, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Getting drivers back on the road, especially when we need essential workers to get back to work, is a driving force that has naturally fueled CarParts.com’s partnership with FRM. Established in 1999, CarParts.com has helped millions of drivers across the United States fix their cars and keep their vehicles running. With an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and vehicle selector, CarParts.com offers customers guaranteed fitment and an ultimately convenient online shopping experience. To date, the online retailer has delivered over 50 million parts straight to customers’ doors all across America.

“NASCAR fans understand the value of performance and they understand the importance of good-skilled competition even in difficult times,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and its parent company, US Auto Parts. “We are grateful for the opportunity to align with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell to do our part and help reintroduce NASCAR back to fans who have been eagerly anticipating its return.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track this weekend with CarParts.com,” said McDowell. “Being one of the first live sporting events to return is not something any of us are taking lightly. We’re doing everything we can from both the team side and the sanctioning body to put on a good show while making sure that all participants and their families are staying safe. Our No. 34 Ford Mustang is going to look and run great on the track, and we’re ready to work hard.”

The No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang will make its debut at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.

For more information, visit CarParts.com.

About CarParts.com

Established in 1999, CarParts.com is an e-commerce auto parts retailer that specializes in OE replacement collision, repair, and maintenance parts. With over 50 million parts delivered, we’ve helped millions of drivers across the United States find the right parts to fix their cars and keep their vehicles on the road. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. Paired with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it easier than ever to get the parts you need delivered straight to your door.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.