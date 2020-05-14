FedEx Racing Express Facts – Darlington Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 “Thank You FedEx Team Members” Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: The Real Heroes 400

Date/Time: May 17/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 293 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 1.36 miles

Track Shape: Egg-shaped oval

2019 Winner: Erik Jones

Express Notes:

Virtual North Wilkesboro Recap: Denny Hamlin took a fast FedEx “Delivering Strength” Toyota to Victory Lane at virtual North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, bookending the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series with wins. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s other win in the iRacing simulator series came in its first race, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, on March 22. Hamlin used a bump-and-run pass on Ross Chastain to take the lead with only eight laps remaining in the race, the last event on the virtual platform before the NASCAR Cup Series returns to at-track racing this weekend. Hamlin was the second-fastest qualifier for the 160-lap race on the historic short track, but he lined up ninth after the top 10 was inverted for the start. An early collision with John Hunter Nemechek resulted in damage that required Hamlin to use his “fast repair” reset and knocked him outside of the top 20. The driver of the #11 gradually worked his way back up through the field and led 24 total laps throughout the day.

Darlington Preview: Live NASCAR racing is back, returning to “The Track Too Tough to Tame” this weekend in Darlington. The series heads to South Carolina for Sunday’s 400-mile event on the egg-shaped oval. Hamlin is a two-time winner at the track, taking the checkered flag in 2012 and 2017. Hamlin owns seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 14 career races at Darlington, leading a total of 562 laps. Hamlin will look to return to a physical Victory Lane following his win in the last eNASCAR Pro Invitational event.

FedEx “Thank You” Paint Scheme: For Sunday’s event at Darlington Raceway, the #11 car will pay tribute to the 475,000 FedEx team members who are working to deliver shipments around the world safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special “Thank You” FedEx paint scheme will recognize all the FedEx team members who are working hard to deliver critical medical supplies and equipment to the healthcare community as well as basic goods to people at home.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Darlington Raceway

Races: 14

Wins: 2

Poles: 1

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 11

Laps Led: 562

Avg. Start: 8.8

Avg. Finish: 7.8

Hamlin Conversation – Darlington:

Looking ahead to Darlington this weekend, how are you feeling about getting back out on the track?

“I can’t wait to get back to real racing now. I have to thank FedEx, Coca-Cola, Toyota and everyone from iRacing that kept us going over the past two months, giving fans some races to watch. Also, have to say thank you to FOX for everything they did broadcasting these races. It’s been a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see you guys in the real world starting next week.”

How are you preparing to get back into a real racecar?

“I’ll definitely be running some laps on the simulator this week to get reacquainted with Darlington. I’ve also had a lot of good conversations with my crew chief, Chris Gabehart, to make sure we’re as prepared as we can be. And I’m probably physically in the best shape of my life with all the time I’ve had to work out here at home. So, I’m eager and ready to get back in the car. We’ll be looking to get a good finish in our ‘Thank you FedEx team members’ Toyota for the nearly half a million FedEx team members who are working hard to keep delivering these days.”