NASCAR RACING SET TO RETURN TO TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY WITH TRIPLEHEADER WEEKEND, JUNE 20-21

GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race set to take place on Sunday, June 21, without fans; Will be broadcast LIVE on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race & ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 200, also without fans, to be held on Saturday, June 20; Both LIVE on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM

Talladega, Ala. – NASCAR is set to return to its Most Competitive venue – iconic Talladega Superspeedway – June 20-21 with a tripleheader weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series. The June dates are a reschedule of the track’s April race weekend that was postponed due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will be held on Sunday, June 21, while Saturday, June 20, will feature a double dose of action with the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event and the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series. In accordance with the State of Alabama, CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, all three events will compete without fans in attendance.

The Sunday GEICO 500 will get the green flag at 2 p.m. CDT LIVE on FOX, MRN (Motor Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. NASCAR’s Most Popular driver, Chase Elliott, is the defending champion of the 188-lap event while Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with five victories at the 2.66-mile facility.

Saturday’s General Tire 200 starts at 1 p.m. CDT followed by the MoneyLion 300 at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Both action-packed races will be broadcast LIVE on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

Ticket holders for the GEICO 500 weekend that was set in April may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and Talladega Garage Experience. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability. Deadline is June 14. For all options and more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/assistance.

COMMENT FROM TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY PRESIDENT BRIAN CRICHTON

“We, like so many passionate race fans, are thrilled to have NASCAR racing again at Talladega Superspeedway. For more than 50 years, this enormous venue has provided some of the sport’s most exciting side-by-side, door-to-door racing resulting in photo finishes.

A special thank you to Governor Ivey and other state leadership in working with NASCAR to allow these events in Alabama. We also have tremendous appreciation and respect for medical personnel, first responders, frontline and essential workers who have been so dedicated during this time.

While fans will not be permitted to attend the events, we encourage everyone to tune into FOX, FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to catch all the action that makes Talladega one of a kind.”

COMMENT FROM ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY

“Having one of our state’s jewels – Talladega Superspeedway – be able to host a NASCAR weekend is yet another step that shows how we are moving forward. The people of Alabama have been smart throughout these challenging times, and as a result, families from our state and all over the world will be treated to seeing or listening to the greatest racing in NASCAR. I ask that everyone remain vigilant so that we can continue taking steps forward and enjoying the many things Alabama has to offer, like our own Talladega Superspeedway.”

Talladega Superspeedway’s fall NASCAR Playoffs weekend is scheduled for Oct. 2-4, featuring a doubleheader for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Alabama 500 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ Sugarlands Shine 250. For ticket information, call 1-877-Go2-Dega or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-800-Go2-DEGA.