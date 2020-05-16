Chastain Confident Ahead of NASCAR’s Return to Competition

Ross Chastain Notes:

Best start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 1st (2018)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 10th (2015)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 12th (2019)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 11th (2017 & 2019)

Race Notes

Darlington Raceway at 8pm ET on FS1

Stages: 45/90/147 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote:

“Holy cow, it’s race week, boys and girls! It feels good! The sun is shining – better days are ahead. We’re just a couple of days away from the Xfinity Series going to Darlington. Cup will get on track first this Sunday, so they’ll get the track all prepped for us. Then we will show up on Tuesday night, walk to our cars, jump in, and race. No warmup, no nothing. It’s going to be pretty crazy, but I know my Kaulig Racing boys are going to bring us a fast Nutrien Ag Solutions hotrod.

We’re going to random pill draw for the start, so we will be somewhere between first and 12th, the best way I understand it. We’re going to fire it off into turn one, come off turn two hopefully, and then go to my toughest corner on the track, turn three. It’s hard for me personally to enter turn three with enough arc if I’m going to run the top. I usually shallow the arc way too much, and then I’m all kinds of tight, loose all through the middle screaming and uncomfortable. Hopefully I’ve made some headway on that mentally, because it’s more of a mental game than anything entering one of these NASCAR tracks against the fence when you enter the corner – it’s a mental thing for me. I’ve been working on that, so we’ll see! If we keep the No. 10 car tight enough where I can hustle it, maybe we will have something for them at the end. Tune in Tuesday night, guys!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.