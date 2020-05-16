Haley Heeds Uphill Battle with the Track Too Tough to Tame

Justin Haley Ready for the Challenge of Darlington Raceway as NASCAR Returns

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 12th (2019)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 11th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 12th (2019)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 11th (2017 & 2019)

Race Notes

Darlington Raceway at 8pm ET on FS1

Stages: 45/90/147 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“I cannot wait to go back racing this Tuesday night at Darlington Raceway. That’s right – we’ve been quarantined, and we’re going racing on a Tuesday evening, which is quite strange, but this whole year has been absolutely strange. I can’t wait to get back on track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in my No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro, as always. Qualifying and practice are not happening. We are going to go straight into the race. Like I said, it’s a night race – last year’s race was a day race. This race track is absolutely insane. This is my second time ever there. My first time at Darlington – they call it The Lady in Black for a reason. I realized why it was so difficult running so close to the wall. At that point, it was sunny, hot and slick. Now, it’s going to be night time and the track is going to be gripped up, so it’s a completely different beast – something I’ve never felt before. Darlington is the hardest race track on the circuit, if you ask me. Everywhere else, you go down into the banking through the corner. This place, you go up into turn one through the banking, and there’s just a gut feeling in your stomach that doesn’t quote sit right. I’m sure if I get a few more races there, we will be all good.

You may ask how we are going to line up for the race if there’s no qualifying. It’s not points. We are going to be drawing numbers out of a hat – NASCAR will, and they will tell us where we are going to start up. I cannot wait! We are going to miss all you fans at the race track, but be sure to tune in Tuesday evening at 8PM on FS1 to watch the race. Hopefully we will be in victory lane coming out of quarantine.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .