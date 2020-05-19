Spencer Boyd is Waving the Flag with His New Partner – Spikes Tactical

Concord, NC (May 19, 2020) – As the racing community is feeling the excitement of NASCAR’s return, Spencer Boyd announces a new partnership with Spikes Tactical. The family company that proudly uses all ‘Made in America’ components will be the primary sponsor of Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports truck in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series return to action on May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I wear American flag socks nearly every day,” chuckled Spencer Boyd when asked about his patriotism. “Memorial Day weekend is an important holiday for us to honor our military heroes and heroines and its big weekend for NASCAR. With it being our first race back out of quarantine, it’s even bigger. So to finally announce this deal with Spikes Tactical at this time makes me proud of the freedoms we have.”

Spikes Tactical sells complete firearms as well as uppers, lowers, and accessories to customize your firearm exactly how you want it. They are known for offering high quality products at the best possible price to their customers online at www.spikestactical.com or in your local gun store.

“It doesn’t matter if you are simply a gun enthusiast, a competitive 3 gun shooter or a military or law enforcement professional, our rifles will serve you well and won’t let you down when it counts and we guarantee it,” said marketing representative and former 2/75 Army Ranger Sniper, Nick Gough. “Spencer and his NASCAR platform have given us this opportunity to showcase our made in the USA brand to millions.”

Facing only the series’ third race of the season, Boyd is ready to be on a real track in an actual race truck. “Most of us have enjoyed our time on iRacing while safely riding out COVID-19, but I have the need for speed!,” a smirking Boyd said. “We’ve got some new rules and a different landscape, but we are ready for the challenge. I hope we can put on a great show for all the sports fans out there that have patiently waited for live events to return.”

The Spikes Tactical No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will race for the first time at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 7:00pm ET.