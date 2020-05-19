SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. | NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Toyota 200

Fast Facts

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Joe Graf Jr. Darlington Raceway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his Darlington (S.C.) Raceway debut in Wednesday night’s Toyota 200.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 711; nicknamed “Slurpee” competed last fall at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway finishing 15th.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Starting Position for Toyota 200: 36th based on random qualifying draw

Driver Points Position: 29th | Owner Points Position: 36th

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m so glad that NASCAR Xfinity Series racing is back Tuesday night at Darlington Raceway. I am bummed that we will not have the opportunity to race in front of the awesome NASCAR fans, however, it is nice to get back behind the wheel and drive this No. 08 Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro.

“I’ve never been to Darlington before, but I’m aware it’s one of the trickiest race tracks on the circuit. However, I feel like I have taken the right steps to adequately prepare myself as best as possible for the race.

“I hope we’re able to come out of Darlington with a positive finish that we can carry to Charlotte next week and some experience that will help for our Darlington return later this year.”

Race Information:

The Toyota 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the fifth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 39-car field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.