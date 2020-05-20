Roman to Power Ryan Newman & the No. 6 Team at Prestigious Coke 600 Sunday, May 24

Roman and Newman partner to bring awareness to the importance of men’s health

CONCORD, N.C. (May 20, 2020) – Roush Fenway Racing announced today that Roman — a leading men’s digital health clinic — will serve as the primary partner for Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team this weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events. Newman will power the No. 6 Roman Ford in Sunday’s 61st running of the 600-mile event, the longest and most demanding race of the NASCAR season.

“We are excited to have Roman on board this weekend,” said Newman, who made his return to NASCAR action with a 15th-place finish last Sunday at Darlington. “The Coke 600 is one of the most challenging races of the season. Roman’s support of men’s health initiatives makes it a great fit for this weekend, at a race where you really have to be on your game both mentally and physically to compete at the highest levels for 600 miles.”

Newman finished second in the Coke 600 in 2009 at Charlotte, where he has scored an impressive nine career poles. This will be his 37th start at the 1.5-mile track, where he has turned in 15 career top-10 finishes.

Powered by its parent company Ro, Roman offers a personalized healthcare experience for men from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care.

“Roman’s mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and convenient for men across America,” said Rob Schutz, Chief Growth Officer and Cofounder of Ro. “We’re thrilled to be working with Ryan as he returns to racing with a renewed commitment to his own health. Together, our goal is to bring awareness to the importance of men’s health and how Roman can help improve the lives of our members and their loved ones.”

The Coke 600 is set for Sunday, May 24 at 6 PM ET and will be televised live on FOX. Qualifying is set for earlier that afternoon at 2 PM on FS1.

ABOUT ROMAN

Launched in 2017, Roman is the men’s digital health clinic from Ro that brings the care of leading medical experts to the privacy of one’s home. The company’s nationwide network of physicians and pharmacies provides a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care. Roman offers treatments for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hair loss, cold sores, genital herpes, allergies, skincare and more. For information about Roman, please visit www.getroman.com.

ABOUT ROUSH FENWAY RACING

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Moving into its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.