Austin Dillon Teams Up with GM BuyPower Card® to Support Local Community

Pit Stops for Hope contribution will provide educational and nutritional assistance within the Piedmont-Triad and Charlotte areas of North Carolina

WELCOME, NC (May 21, 2020) – Through his collaboration with the GM BuyPower Card®, NASCAR star Austin Dillon is coming to the aid of his local community in advance of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway through a contribution to Pit Stops for Hope.

“Pit Stops for Hope is an organization close to my heart since it started over 10 years ago, but as I prepare for fatherhood, the mission to support children in poverty has become even more meaningful to me,” said Dillon. “So many families across the country are in need right now, and I hope this contribution will offer some much-needed assistance to the city we call home.”

Pit Stops for Hope, a charitable collaboration within the racing community focused on addressing educational and nutritional needs among the youth, will use the funds from the contribution within the Piedmont-Triad and Charlotte areas of North Carolina to provide meals and educational materials.

“There has always been poverty within our communities, but the needs are growing exponentially as families struggle with various hardships associated with COVID-19,” said Ray Wright, founder of Pit Stops for Hope. “Chances are good that just a few short miles from your own home, there are children who will go to bed hungry tonight because they did not receive a nutritious meal in school. This generous contribution will help answer an immediate need around food insecurity and will also provide educational resources for students and teachers as they adjust to home learning environments.”

Dillon grew up around General Motors and Chevrolet vehicles, and officially began his long-standing collaboration when he started racing professionally. In 2019, he teamed up with the GM BuyPower Card from Capital One to show race fans how they can use the credit card on everyday purchases and redeem Earnings toward the purchase or lease of a new GM vehicle, or toward statement credits on qualified purchases for vehicle care and certain GM extras.

“My relationship with GM and Capital One goes beyond their products or services. At the heart, it’s based on our aligned values and focus on celebrating the journey of life,” said Dillon. “We came together to recognize a need in my community and discuss simple ways to help those in need, and I’m proud to work with them and Pit Stops for Hope to help families in the Carolinas.”

To learn more about Pit Stops for Hope or to make a contribution, visit www.pitstopsforhope.org. Catch Austin Dillon in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET live on FOX.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road/E-Z-GO/American Ethanol/Symbicort/RigUp Chevrolet), along with Rookie of the Year contender and two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider (TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala in select races during the year.

About Pit Stops for Hope:

Pit Stops for Hope is a collaboration of the racing community united together for the betterment of America’s youth. We believe positive change will come to our community by investing in our children. Pit Stops for Hope plans to invest in our youth by primarily assisting food banks and academic instructors. Food and education work hand and hand in producing success. Our mission is to replace poverty with hope in our community!

About General Motors

General Motors Co.(NYSE:GM) has leadership positions in the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com.