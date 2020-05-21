John Hunter Nemechek to Remember Fallen Soldier at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 38 Team Salutes Service Member Killed in Action

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2020) – John Hunter Nemechek, along with primary sponsor YANMAR America, will pay tribute to a fallen member of the United States Army at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This Memorial Day weekend, Nemechek’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang will carry a decal across the windshield with the name of Staff Sergeant Nicholas Carnes, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007. SSG Carnes has a special connection to YANMAR’s own Matt Hilliard, as the two served together before Hilliard joined the YANMAR team.

SSG Carnes joined the Kentucky Army National Guard in March of 1999, at the age of 17. A resident of Dayton, Ky., he graduated from Dayton High School in 2000. Carnes was a member of Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery in Carrollton and deployed with his unit to Afghanistan in March of 2007, where he perished on August 26, 2007 by small arms fire during a firefight in the village of Lewanne Bazaar, Paktika Province.

The No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang will sport its customary red and black paint scheme to accompany SSG Carnes’ name on the windshield, along with the Folds of Honor logo, a non-profit organization benefiting the families of fallen or disabled service members.