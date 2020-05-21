John Hunter Nemechek to Remember Fallen Soldier at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 38 Team Salutes Service Member Killed in Action
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2020) – John Hunter Nemechek, along with primary sponsor YANMAR America, will pay tribute to a fallen member of the United States Army at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This Memorial Day weekend, Nemechek’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang will carry a decal across the windshield with the name of Staff Sergeant Nicholas Carnes, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007. SSG Carnes has a special connection to YANMAR’s own Matt Hilliard, as the two served together before Hilliard joined the YANMAR team.
The No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang will take to the track on Sunday, May 27 for the “Coca-Cola 600” NASCAR Cup Series Race at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
