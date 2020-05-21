Michael McDowell Salutes Fallen Hero at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 34 Team to Run Patriotic Paint Scheme During the Coca-Cola 600

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2020) – The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang driven by Michael McDowell will carry special meaning this Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. McDowell will honor a fallen service member as part of the NASCAR Salutes 600 Miles of Remembrance program. The decal across the top of his Front Row Motorsports entry will display the name of Sergeant First Class (SFC) John Jarrell.

SFC John Jarrell was a member of the United States Army 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) based in Fort Campbell, Ky. Jarrell made the ultimate sacrifice for our country on July 15, 2010 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, of wounds sustained when enemy forces attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device.

McDowell will race for the second year in a row with a camouflage paint scheme designed internally by the Love’s marketing team honoring the 32-year old Jarrell and his family for the race on May 24, featuring a nod to the Special Forces Charitable Trust, which serves past and present U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families through direct service programs such as scholarships, veteran assistance, transition programs and family support services.

“The 600 Miles of Remembrance initiative is so important to all of us in NASCAR,” said McDowell. “Especially at a time like this with so much uncertainty in the world, we have a duty to come together to acknowledge and salute the people making sacrifices and risking their lives every day to keep up safe. The men and women who serve our country have my utmost respect and I will never be able to thank them for their selflessness, but I am proud to drive in memory of Sergeant First Class Jarrell this weekend.”

The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops patriotic paint scheme will take to the track on Sunday, May 24 for the “Coca-Cola 600” NASCAR Cup Series Race at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

