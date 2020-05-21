Two Tracks, Four Races This Weekend For Garrett Smith

EATONTON, Ga. – (May 21, 2020) – Sixteen-year-old Garrett Smith is set to get dirty again for the first time since mid-March.

Smith will travel to a pair of Georgia tracks to compete in four races during three days later this week. The adventure will begin on Friday when Smith visits Lavonia Speedway to compete in the 602 late model division.

Smith’s busy weekend will continue Saturday when he travels to Cochran Motor Speedway to compete in the Crate Racin’ USA 604 late model feature. He’ll close out the weekend back at Cochran on Sunday, where he’ll race his 604 late model and 602 late model in separate features.

“It feels great to be able to say that we’re going to a race track this weekend,” said Smith, whose last race took place at Cochran Motor Speedway on March 15. “We were able to do a little testing during the shutdown, but testing is very different from racing. It’ll be great to get to the track, shake off the rust and sling some dirt this weekend.”

The grandstands will not be open at Lavonia Speedway or Cochran Motor Speedway due to social distancing regulations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but speed51.com will be providing a live stream of the races at Cochran Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. Visit speed51.com for more information.

“It’s going to be really weird racing in front of empty grandstands, but with everything going on in the world it’s what is necessary,” Smith said. “Hopefully it’s a fun weekend and we’re able to put together some good races and pick up a victory or two. That would be a great way to return to racing if you ask me.”

