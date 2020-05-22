NASCAR schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host four races on four consecutive days, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday. Monday will feature the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 followed by the Gander Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Tuesday. The Cup Series will wrap up the events in Charlotte with the Alsco Uniforms 500 Wednesday evening.
The track will once again pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice with “600 Miles of Remembrance.” Each of the cars will display the name of a fallen soldier across the windshield.
All times are Eastern.
Sunday, May 24
Cup Series
Race: Coca-Cola 600
Qualifying: 2 p.m. (no practice)
Race Time: 6 p.m.
TV: FOX, 5:30 p.m.
Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 600 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)
2019 Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr.
Monday, May 25
Xfinity Series
Race: Alsco 300
Race Time: 7:30 p.m. (no practice or qualifying)
TV: FS1, 7 p.m.
Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
2019 Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
Tuesday, May 26
Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Race Time: 8 p.m. (no practice or qualifying)
TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Radio: MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)
2019 Winner: Kyle Busch
Wednesday, May 27
Cup Series
Race: Alsco Uniforms 500
Race Time: 8 p.m. (no practice or qualifying)
TV: FS1, 7 p.m.
Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 310.6 miles (205 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 115), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 208)
