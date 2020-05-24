NASCAR schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host four races on four consecutive days, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday. Monday will feature the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 followed by the Gander Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Tuesday. The Cup Series will wrap up the events in Charlotte with the Alsco Uniforms 500 Wednesday evening.

The track will once again pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice with “600 Miles of Remembrance.” Each of the cars will display the name of a fallen soldier across the windshield.

All times are Eastern.

Sunday, May 24

Cup Series

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Qualifying: 2 p.m. (no practice)

Race Time: 6 p.m.

TV: FOX, 5:30 p.m.

Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

2019 Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Monday, May 25

Xfinity Series

Race: Alsco 300

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. (no practice or qualifying)

TV: FS1, 7 p.m.

Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

2019 Race Winner: Brad Keselowski

Tuesday, May 26

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Race Time: 8 p.m. (no practice or qualifying)

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Radio: MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

2019 Winner: Kyle Busch

Wednesday, May 27

Cup Series

Race: Alsco Uniforms 500

Race Time: 8 p.m. (no practice or qualifying)

TV: FS1, 7 p.m.

Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 310.6 miles (205 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 115), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 208)

