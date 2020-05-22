Plan B Sales and Fr8Auctions Continue Partnership with Brett Moffitt in 2020

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2020) – GMS Racing announced today Plan B Sales and Fr8Auctions will carry their partnership with Brett Moffitt into the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season.

“I’m excited to have Plan B Sales and Fr8Auctions back with us this season,” said Moffitt. “Brent (Powell, owner of Plan B Sales) and Marcus (Barela, owner of Fr8Auctions) have both been with me for years and I’m incredibly thankful for their continued support this year.”

Plan B Sales will be the primary sponsor on Moffitt’s No. 23 Chevrolet for the Gander Trucks event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26. The paint scheme for Charlotte is based on Plan B Sales owner Brent Powell’s personal 1984 Chevrolet Silverado. Plan B will also be the primary sponsor for Moffitt at the scheduled championship finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

“Brett has been great to work with over the years and we are excited to be back this year,” said Powell. “It’s really cool to see the design of my personal truck on a race vehicle. We are thrilled to be back with Brett for Charlotte as well as in Phoenix for the season finale.”

Fr8Auctions will be a season-long partner at GMS including a major associate sponsor on the No. 23 for Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Phoenix Raceway. Fr8Auctions began their partnership with Moffitt during his NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year season in 2015. Fr8Auctions has continued to support Moffitt through his career and was a key partner during his 2018 Gander Trucks Championship season.

“We are impressed with everything Brett has been able to accomplish in his career and we are glad we could be a part of it,” said Barela. “We were part of Brett’s rookie season in Cup in 2015 and his truck series championship in 2018. Hopefully we can be a part of another championship season for him this season.”

Plan B Sales and Fr8Auctions make their debut on Moffitt’s No. 23 Silverado at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday May 26 at 8 pm on FS1.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net

About Fr8Auctions – Fr8Auctions is an Atlanta-based auction house that sells excess freight inventory. For more information about Fr8Auctions, go to www.Fr8Auctions.com. Follow Fr8Auctions on Twitter at @fr8auctions.

About Plan B Sales – Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. We started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years we have grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and have expanded the product offerings. We have quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Our product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, and the University of Racing for licensed motorsports related product lines. In addition, we also offer other great product lines to complement our dealer’s businesses. We are always looking for great new product offerings that bring value to our customers.