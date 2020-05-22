Todd Gilliland – NGROTS Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 3 of 23

Event: N.C. Education Lottery 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Tuesday, May 26

8:00 p.m…..……Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Black’s Tire & Auto Service Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Black’s Tire & Auto Service Ford F-150 will return to the track next week at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series after a 13-week hiatus. Following a seventh-place finish in their last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back on February 21, Gilliland and his Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team hope to pick up where they left off and keep their momentum going.

Gilliland will have a new crew chief starting at Charlotte, Chris Lawson. He was previously the car chief on the team and was Gilliland’s first stock car crew chief back in 2013. The pair won four K&N East races together in 2017 and Lawson was the first employee when David Gilliland started his own team.

Charlotte is a track where Gilliland has two previous starts (2018 and 2019). The 20-year-old driver started both races from third place and collected top-10 finishes in each (10th in 2018 and seventh in 2019). He led seven laps in last year’s race and hopes to add to that on Tuesday night.

The No. 38 Black’s Tire & Auto Service Ford F-150 will compete in the 134-lap N.C. Education Lottery 200 on Tuesday, May 26, at 8:00 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. The race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on lap 30 and lap 60.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Charlotte: 2

Best Start: 3rd

Best Finish: 7th

2020 Driver Point Standings: 9th

Gilliland on Charlotte: “I am so excited to get back to racing next week. I’ve done a lot of iRacing during the down time. It was fun, but nothing compares to the real thing. I had the chance to run a Late Model race at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina last weekend, so that gave me a chance to knock the rust off and get back in the seat. I won the pole and finished third, so it was a fun night and it felt great to be back at the track. I’m looking forward to working with Chris (Lawson) and continuing the momentum we had going earlier this year. I’m also happy to have Black’s Tire & Auto Service on our truck again at Charlotte. They were going to bring a large group of people to the track, but obviously that couldn’t happen, so I hope to put on a great race for them watching on television.”