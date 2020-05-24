CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE 1: Post-Qualifying Notes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

COCA-COLA 600

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES

MAY 24, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 1LE

2nd JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1 1LE

3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

4th MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 MCDELIVERY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

5th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 ALSCO UNIFORMS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

6th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 COCA-COLA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

10th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1 1LE

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Pole Winner

IT WAS A VERY FAST RACE CAR FOR KURT BUSCH – 28th CAREER POLE. JIMMIE JOHNSON DOWN HERE GIVING YOU A HARD TIME, YOU BUMPED HIM OFF THE POLE THERE. IS THIS CAR IN MORE RACE TRIM OR QUALIFYING TRIM WITH ALL THAT SPEED?

“I’m just so proud of Matt McCall and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now, and get through everything as far as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments. But, wow, what a Chevrolet brigade up front. This is pretty sweet! GEARWRENCH is on our car only a few times a year and I really want to push them up front. This is an awesome pole. I was more geared up, in my mind, towards downforce and being ready for 600 miles, so this means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight. This is a great run and happy birthday, Chip.!”

BOWTIE BULLETS

· This marks Kurt Busch’s 28th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first for Chip Ganassi Racing.

· The 2020 Coca-Cola 600 pole is the third for the Camaro ZL1 1LE this season.

· This is Chevrolet’s 34th pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway and 717th all-time in NASCAR’s premier series.

FOX will telecast the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway live tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the 400-lap, 600-mile race can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

