Kurt Busch wins the pole for the Coca-Cola 600

In the first qualifying session since NASCAR’s return to on-track racing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Kurt Busch claimed the pole position for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch, driver of the No. 1 GEARWRENCH Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Chip Ganassi Racing, secured the pole with a time of 29.79 seconds at 181.269 mph, which was 0.009 seconds faster than Jimmie Johnson (29.799 seconds/181.214 mph).
The pole award was Busch’s 28th of his Cup Series career, second at Charlotte and first of the season. It also marked Busch’s first pole while driving for car owner Chip Ganassi and the first time the 2004 series champion won the pole since Talladega Superspeedway in October 2018.
“I’m just so proud of [crew chief] Matt McCall and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now, and get through everything as far as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments,” Busch said on FOX Sports. “But, wow, what a Chevrolet brigade up front. This is pretty sweet! GEARWRENCH is on our car only a few times a year and I really want to push them up front. This is an awesome pole. I was more geared up, in my mind, towards downforce and being ready for 600 miles, so this means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight. This is a great run and happy birthday, Chip [Ganassi]!”
Johnson, an eight-time winner at Charlotte and four-time Coke 600 champion, will start on the front row in his 19th and final start in the 600-mile event.
Matt DiBenedetto will start the main event at the rear of the field in a backup car after he slapped the outside wall entering Turn 4 while attempting to complete his qualifying lap. Aric Almirola was also involved in an incident, where he spun entering Turn 4 and made the slightest of contact to the outside wall before spinning toward the infield. While the damage was repairable and prevented Almirola from dropping at the rear of the field in a backup car, he will start at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments. Brad Keselowski, J.J. Yeley and Timmy Hill will also drop to the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments.
The race will commence on May 24 at 6:28 p.m. ET on FOX.
Starting lineup:
1. Kurt Busch
2. Jimmie Johnson
3. Chase Elliott
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Tyler Reddick
6. Austin Dillon
7. Joey Logano
8. Martin Truex Jr.
9. Brad Keselowski – will start at the rear of the field
10. William Byron
11. Kyle Busch
12. Alex Bowman
13. Denny Hamlin
14. Erik Jones
15. Christopher Bell
16. Ty Dillon
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. Ryan Newman
19. Chris Buescher
20. Clint Bowyer
21. Ross Chastain
22. Kevin Harvick
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Corey LaJoie
25. John Hunter Nemechek
26. Ryan Blaney
27. Michael McDowell
28. Cole Custer
29. Ryan Preece
30. Quin Houff
31. Gray Gaulding
32. Timmy Hill – will start at the rear of the field
33. Matt DiBenedetto – will start at the rear of the field
34. J.J. Yeley – will start at the rear of the field
35. Brennan Poole
36. B.J. McLeod
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Garrett Smithley
39. Joey Gase
40. Aric Almirola – will start at the rear of the field