Tyler Reddick earns top 10 at Charlotte, moves into playoff contention

After qualifying fifth, rookie Tyler Reddick scored an eighth-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday night in his No. 8 Richard Childress Chevrolet.

This continues a strong showing since the season resumed at Darlington Raceway where he finished seventh and 13th giving him two top-10 finishes and a top-15 in the last three races. It also moved him to 16th place in the standings, the cutoff for inclusion into the Playoffs.

The Richard Childress Racing driver spoke about his goals last week as he looked ahead to Charlotte.

“We’re right on the bubble (for 16-member playoff) so I’m going to stay focused and try to stay inside the top 16 or go for a win. That’s going to be my focus,” he said. “We probably could have had a top 10 (on Wednesday) if the race would have gone back to green (after Elliott’s crash), but we fought back from being as far back as 30th and when you’re running against the best of the best you’re not going to pass them all.”

Mission accomplished.

At the conclusion of the Coca-Cola 600, Reddick said, “I’m proud of the effort our No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet team gave tonight. We fought hard all night to make our car better, and we took a gamble at the end, which almost paid off for us. The track just didn’t do quite what I hoped it would do tonight, but we still found a way to get a top 10 out of the race.”

While making the Playoffs may seem unlikely for the 24-year-old in his first season in the series, he is no stranger to winning. He has earned two Xfinity Series championships, one with JR Motorsports in 2018 and one with RCR last year.

Reddick is also aware that he has much to learn but is determined to make the most of each opportunity.

“I learned a lot tonight that I think we can take into account when we return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday to help with our long run handling and speed. This is definitely a finish we can build on; 400 laps and 600 miles are done, and we’ll be ready to come back on Wednesday night.”

The Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday night for the Alsco Uniforms 500 at 8 p.m. on FS1.

