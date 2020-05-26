YellaWood® Brand Pressure Treated Pine to be Title Sponsor of Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Sport’s Biggest Track: Legendary Talladega Superspeedway

Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, Parent Company of YellaWood® Brand Pressure Treated Pine, Marks Golden Jubilee with Multiyear Partnership with NASCAR’s Most Competitive Venue, Plus other NASCAR Tracks

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Beginning in 2020, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated’s banner brand – YellaWood® brand pressure treated pine – will be the title sponsor of the fall NASCAR Cup Series playoff race held at historic Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s biggest and most competitive track. Currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 4*, less than 200 miles from Great Southern Wood’s headquarters in Abbeville, Ala., the YellaWood® 500 will be a celebration the whole state – and both industries – can get behind.

This year Great Southern Wood will pay homage to its employees, dealers, contractors and homeowners as it celebrates its 50th year in business. The company’s exciting slate of initiatives will mark the organization’s semicentennial and start in its own Alabama backyard.

Over its five decades of operation, Great Southern Wood has transformed from a two-man crew loading treated lumber into a pickup truck for dealers in rural Alabama to an industry leader serving a network of dealers in 28 states, the District of Columbia and international markets. Whether through the creation of its YellaWood® brand in 2004, the addition of new product lines over the years, or the launch of its renowned brand campaign For Five-Star Backyards.®, Great Southern Wood has created a distinct reputation in the market.

“We are excited to kick off our 50th anniversary celebrations with this NASCAR partnership,” said Founder and CEO Jimmy Rane. “We’re honored to join in the great legacy at Talladega as we recognize our own milestone journey as a company. This is a chance to share our vision and our YellaWood® brand products during a highly competitive and high profile event.”

“We are thrilled to welcome a fellow Alabama company – Great Southern Wood – and its YellaWood® brand to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” said Brian Crichton, President of the track which celebrated its first 50 years in 2019. “It’s two iconic brands in our state coming together to create an authentic connection that fans, employees and customers will rally behind. The 3- and 4-wide racing at 200 mph on the high banks of Talladega is like no other, and we look forward to the YellaWood® 500.”

Branding elements for the YellaWood® brand will include signage, social and digital media, radio, broadcast and others, all of which will be retained for both this year and the 2021 races at the 2.66-mile venue. Additional partnership assets will be featured at Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

“We’re looking forward to evolving the For Five-Star Backyards.® campaign with incorporation into the YellaWood® 500 at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Chief Marketing Officer James Riley. “The NASCAR partnership is the perfect time to engage as the sport continues on an upswing with millions of fans. We are proud to share the legacy of the Great Southern Wood brand with them.”

To learn more about Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, and its YellaWood® brand line of products, please click here.

Race cars competing in the YellaWood® 500 are scheduled to hit Talladega’s 33-degree high banks for the weekend on Friday, Oct. 2, with practice sessions. The starting lineup for the will be set on Saturday, Oct. 3 during Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying (also on Saturday will be the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race) before taking the green flag for the 188-lap YellaWood® 500 on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 pm CDT. Ryan Blaney won last year’s fall NASCAR Cup event at ’Dega. For information, call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

*Resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 national series race schedule could be subject to change. NASCAR continues to work closely with public health officials, medical experts, state and federal officials to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. The venue was the creation of NASCAR Founder Bill France, Sr. and opened in 1969. Since then, the mammoth track has produced some of the most exciting 200 mph racing action on the planet. For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (3342).

About Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated

Established in 1970 and celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, and its YellaWood® brand products are headquartered in Abbeville, Alabama. Servicing D-I-Y retail home centers, pro dealers and other retail building-related and industrial segments, the company has 14 facilities across the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions and is the nation’s leading producer of pressure treated lumber for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses.