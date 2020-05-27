Hot Lap | EcoBoost Mustang Mods

The first 5 Mods You Need for Your EcoBoost Mustang

PAOLI, Pa. (May 27, 2020) – In this month’s installment of AmericanMuscle’s Hot Lap series, Justin Dugan gets back to the basics with his recommendations for the first 5 mods on your 15+ EcoBoost Mustang. In this video we focus on traction, styling, sound, and power among the many areas modders may choose to start their Mustang upgrades.

Starting with traction and styling, Justin’s first choice is a set of wheel and tires, which include a meaty set of Rovos wheels, wrapped in a set of sticky Mickey Thompson Street Comp tires. Naturally, Justin’s next recommendation is to get those wheels fitting better, which he has made possible with the SR Performance Lowering Springs. These springs give the car a moderately low stance without going over the top.

Moving into the sound and power aspect of the build, Justin installs a Ford Performance by Borla Touring Cat-Back Exhaust and a Turbosmart Blow Off Valve onto the EcoBoost, which gives the car a little more volume, both from the exhaust and the spooling turbo. Lastly, to tie everything together, Dugan pairs the performance parts with an Unleashed Tune, resulting in most noticeable gains under the curve.

