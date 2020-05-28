NASCAR updates Xfinity Dash 4 Cash schedule

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Dash4Cash schedule has been adjusted in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and as the series embarks toward its next scheduled event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Following the upcoming event at Bristol on June 1, the top four Xfinity regulars who finish the highest on track at the short-steeped venue will qualify for the first Dash 4 Cash event of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 6. The following two consecutive race weekends, Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and Talladega Superspeedway on June 20, will also serve as Dash4Cash events. The location of the fourth and final event is to be determined.

The format of the Dash 4 Cash remains the same. The highest-finishing Dash 4 Cash contender in each event will claim the check prize of $100,000 and will automatically qualify for the next scheduled event with an opportunity to win another check. In addition to the winner, the next three highest-finishing Xfinity drivers will also receive an opportunity to challenge for the prize on a weekly basis.

Last season featured the Big Three trio of the series – Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick – claiming the four Dash 4 Cash events, with Bell winning two $100,000 checks, by winning the race over the competition. With all three racing as NASCAR Cup Series rookies this season, it opens possibilities for familiar names like Justin Allgaier, who won four Dash 4 Cash events between 2016-2018, or new names, many of whom have never won the prize for themselves, to contend for it on a weekly basis.

Catch the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash qualifier at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 1 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.