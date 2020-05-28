Rookie Spotlight – Raphael Lessard

When the NASCAR Truck Series hit the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the first time in three months, there were several new names that were either making their first start at the track and drivers that shined and had a respectable outing.

One of those that stood out was NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series driver, Kyle Busch Motorsports rookie, Raphael Lessard. While Lessard is still new to the Truck Series with only eight starts in the series, he already has two top-10 finishes in his NASCAR career, which came in the five races in which he competed last year.

When Lessard arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he had no prior starts or at track experience to lean on. Therefore, he most likely would have to lean on his Team-Owner Kyle Busch for advice, or gain experience on the simulator like so many other rookies do.

Lessard started 20th due to the draw, ran a consistent race and stayed out of trouble for most of the night. He was unable to score any stage points, finishing 17th in Stage 1 and 13th in Stage 2. Despite fighting a loose truck, Lessard found himself at the front for a short while near the end of the race and was actually able to lead his first laps in NASCAR by leading two laps. Ultimately, Lessard wound up earning a top-15 finish by finishing 15th in his first Charlotte outing.

Following the third Truck race of 2020, Lessard averaged 41 green-flag passes, 25 quality passes, and spent 66.4 percent of the time in the top-15.