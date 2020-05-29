Chastain Ready to Take the Next Step at Bristol

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 11th (2017)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 9th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 11th (2019)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Monday, June 1 at 7pm ET on FS1

Stages: 85/170/300 Laps

On Monday, June 1, Xfinity will salute a variety of military community employees from across the company by placing the employees’ names on the windshield headers of each car

The No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy will salute Ashley Farmer

Branch of Service: Army – Active Duty National Guard in response to COVID-19

Job Title: Xfinity – Analyst 3, Financial Planning & Analysis

Ross Chastain Quote

“Monday night prime time at Bristol! The Cup race got delayed at Charlotte, so we’re going to get to run Monday night – not Saturday. Make sure you remember that. Monday night, Xfinity race at Bristol. Three Kaulig Racing cars. Matt (Kaulig) is a crazy man – he’s bringing three! AJ Allmendinger is going to be Justin and my teammate and he’s going to start towards the back. Hopefully we’re starting at the front again. We random draw. We will pull for the top 12. At Bristol, stuff happens fast there, so we’re going to try to bring our A Game again. We had a great car in Charlotte and learned a lot the last few weeks. We worked really hard after Charlotte to take that next step. We still have more steps to take. We want to take one more. I’m ready. I’m at the farm today though, with Nutrien Ag Solutions. We’re checking out some wheat fields that are getting ready. We had a ton of rain yesterday and last night with Bertha, the tropical depression, that came through. We are looking at some soybeans that are going to be a little late because of all the rain, and keep learning about agriculture. See you all in Bristol!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.