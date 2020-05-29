Haley Suited to Run at Bristol Motor Speedway

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 11th (2019)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing its best finish at Bristol in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 11th (2019)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Monday, June 1 at 7pm ET on FS1

Stages: 85/170/300 Laps

On Monday, June 1, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will salute a variety of military veteran frontline employees by placing the employees’ names on the windshield headers.

Justin Haley will salute Stephen Rolston

Branch of Service: Army – Active Duty National Guard in response to COVID-19

Job Title: NBC – Systems Engineer

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Bristol in Tennessee. It’s the world’s fastest half mile. It’s a concrete oval, which suits my driving style so well growing up on short tracks all over the country. It suits Kaulig Racing well – we’ve always had speed there. We had speed last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is so refreshing to see all these Kaulig Racing boys and girls are working so hard and making these cars so much faster. I cannot wait to get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro on track and hopefully go for the win. We are starting fourth. Our qualifying draw has been so lucky, getting two thirds and a fourth. AJ Allmendinger is going to be a teammate this weekend. He is back on board. I love having him in the 16 car. It’s just going to be a challenging race all night, like I said. it’s a night race under the lights. We had speed there last year. We’re going to have to wait for the PJ1 to get activated and put some heat in it before we can run the bottom, since there’s no practice. It’s definitely going to be a bit tricky. We miss seeing you guys at the track, but until then we’re going to be racing and missing you all, and hopefully you can tune in this Monday on FS1.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .