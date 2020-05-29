NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Charlotte I

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continued their fluid schedule this week, visiting the historic Charlotte Motor Speedway after last week’s events at Darlington Raceway on Thursday.

While the theme of no practice and qualifying continued this week, there was most certainly some thrilling race action during the race, especially toward the end of the 300-miler. Thankfully, unlike Sunday night and last Tuesday night, the Xfinity Series did not have to deal with any weather delay.

There was a familiar face in the field as there was in last week’s race at Darlington. And that name was Kyle Busch, who tops the all-time wins list. Busch was sporting an Appalachian State University scheme to honor the class of 2020.

Busch started 18th thanks to a random draw but the Las Vegas native did not take long to get to the front, as he won both Stage 1 and Stage 2. He ultimately took home the checkered flag, the 97th of his Xfinity Series career, after leading a race-high of 94 laps.

Despite the fact that Busch put on another clinic, there were other regular Xfinity Series drivers who flew under the radar in the Alsco 300 at Charlotte.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings following the sixth event of the 2020 season.