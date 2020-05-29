The Benefits of a Private Car Rental in Singapore

In terms of getting around the city, Singapore offers plenty of choices for transportation. It boasts one of the best public transport systems in the world, offering different kinds of public transportation for its citizens and tourists. There are also plenty of taxis and a ride-hailing service such as Grab available.

Despite all these, however, there are still benefits to driving your own car around the city rather than relying on public transportation. Here’s why you should consider a private hire car rental when touring the beautiful city-state.

Convenience

While there are enough bus stops and MRT stops around the city to get you where you need to go, you may have to walk a bit if your destination is a bit far from the nearest MRT stop. Using public transportation also means that you might have to do a few bus or MRT transfers before you reach your intended destination.

In comparison, having your own rental car means that you can drive from one point to another without having to walk or wait. You’re in control of your own transportation, so you don’t have to worry about delays or missing the bus.

Never Missing the Bus or MRT

Another downside to taking public transportation is that you have to leave your house earlier to get to your destination on time in case you miss your bus or MRT. If you’re late and fail to catch your transport at a certain time, you might have to wait long for the next one to show up. It might arrive within a few minutes, but if you’re pressed for time, this can be what makes you late.

In comparison, traffic is not so bad in Singapore. So what could take 30 minutes via public transportation due to the waiting time and the multiple stops could only take half the time while driving on your own.

Cost-efficiency

The costs of owning a car in Singapore are so high that owning a mid-range Toyota Altis is already considered a luxury. And even if you can afford to pay for a car, you’ll only be allowed to own your car for 10 years,unless you pay for a COE renewal. With the many costs of owning a car, it may not be practical to have one at all.

In comparison, if you rent a car instead of owning one, these costs are not your problem. The cost of renting a car includes insurance, taxes, maintenance, and other costs associated with maintaining a car. You might have to pay for the gas yourself, but it’s a small price to pay compared to the fees of owning a car.

So if you need a car to drive for a short-term period and don’t want to deal with the costs of renting a car, you may be better off renting. Renting your own private car to drive around Singapore provides you with the benefits of owning a car without the heavy costs.