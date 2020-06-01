Why You Should Wash Your Car With Steam not Water

With more than 275 million vehicles in operation across the USA, there is little doubt that we like our cars. They help us get around quickly, save time and make transporting large and heavy goods incredibly easy. However, if you like your car and want it to operate as expected going forward, you need to take care of it.

While this includes maintenance and repairs, keeping your car clean is also important. A clean car will run better and be protected from paint and part damage. Many people will simply default to using water to clean their car, but that isn’t the only option. You could decide to clean your car using a car wash steamer.

These steam cleaners can be purchased from a wide range of providers and work incredibly well. But just why are they a better option than water? Without any further ado, let’s take a closer look at some of the reasons why you should consider washing your car with steam.

It is More Eco-Friendly

The world wastes a ton of water. While washing cars might not be the biggest culprit, it is certainly a contributing factor. Using a hose to clean your car often leads to gallons and gallons of water being wasted, to clean your car. On the other hand, a steam washing solution will hardly need to use any water at all.

Many systems, such as the one offered by Fortador USA, only need to use one gallon of water in order to clean the entire surface of your car. This leads to much less waste, and a more efficient clean. Not only will using less water help to save the environment, it can also save you money. Using and wasting a lot of water can get expensive, and switching to steam cleaning your car can reduce this usage.

It Can Also Clean the Inside Of Your Car

When cleaning with soap and water, it is only a solution for cleaning the outside of your car. Spraying water and a bunch of soap inside your vehicle is a recipe for disaster. However, steaming cleaning can be done both inside and outside of your vehicle. The steam is completely safe to use on all parts of the interior of your vehicle, and will lead to great results. This can drastically increase how quickly you are able to clean your car as a whole.

The steam can help to lift dirt out of your carpets and upholstery, without damaging or wrecking any piece of the interior. The steam cleaning can remove odors, and is also very easy and quick to use. Also, you won’t have to deal with a soaking wet interior, as surfaces that are steam cleaned will be dry in no time.

It Eliminates the Prevalence of Leftover Residue

One of the worst things about cleaning a car with water, soap and other chemicals is the residue. No matter how careful you are, there will almost always be residue left on the car or streaks on the windows. Not only does this look bad and sloppy, but sometimes the residue can be toxic, depending on what chemicals were being used.

Using a steam cleaner can sanitize without the use of chemicals, which will prevent this residue from accumulating at all. Wiping as you steam will also keep watermarks and smudges from appearing on windows or other parts of your car.

In conclusion, we hope this article has shown you the benefits of washing your car with steam instead of water.