NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 15 Ford Performance F-150, Tanner Gray

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval

Race: 4 of 23

Event: Vet Tix/Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, June 6

1:00 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is back in action this weekend. Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the Truck Series season.

Saturday’s Vet Tix/Camping World 200 will mark the first time the 21-year-old Truck Series Rookie has competed on the worn-out surface of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Although Gray has no experience racing at Atlanta, the young driver has shown a knack for mile-and-a-half tracks. In February at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Gray earned his first NASCAR national series top 10 after running inside the top five and even contesting for the lead in the latter stages of the race. He was running in the top 10 last week at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway when a transmission issue ruined his chance for a solid finish. Gray is making his presence known in his rookie campaign and looks to continue the positive momentum going into Atlanta this weekend.

The Vet Tix/Camping World 200 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be run prior to the NASCAR XFINITY race on Saturday, June 6. The race will go green at 1:00 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 130 lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on lap 30 and lap 60.

Gray on Atlanta: “I love racing on the mile-and-a-half tracks, and I’ve heard several drivers say that they really like Atlanta Motor Speedway and it’s worn-out surface. I’m excited to go there this weekend with our Ford Performance team. I’ve never been there, but I’ve been in the Ford simulator and reviewing a lot of film with my spotter to help prepare for Saturday’s race. We had a fast truck at Charlotte, but everything that could go wrong did go wrong. We turned around our Charlotte truck for Atlanta, so if we can avoid mistakes and bad luck we should be contenders.”