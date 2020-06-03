Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 06.03.20

This Week in Motorsports: June 3-8, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGOTS: Atlanta Motor Speedway – June 6-7

PLANO, Texas (June 3, 2020) – NASCAR heads back to Atlanta Motor Speedway – the site of several Toyota Racing milestones in NASCAR.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NGOTS

Nothing Like Your First… Kyle Busch drove to Toyota’s first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2008. Busch led 173 laps (of 325) in scoring his first Cup Series win for Toyota. Since joining Toyota, Busch has won 52 NCS events, 86 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races and 51 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) events. Busch will compete in both the NCS and NGOTS races this weekend in Atlanta.

Four in Playoff Positioning… Atlanta is the 10th race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season and four Toyota drivers are currently in Playoff positioning. Denny Hamlin has locked his spot into the Playoffs with wins at Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway, while Martin Truex Jr. (sixth), Busch (ninth) and Erik Jones (14th) are currently in the top 15 in points.

First Supra Win… Atlanta Motor Speedway was also the sight of the first win for the Toyota Supra last February. Christopher Bell was dominate – leading 142 of 163 laps – and drove to his first of eight NXS wins last season.

Heading Back Home… Toyota drivers Brandon Jones and Austin Hill are headed back close to home. Atlanta-native Jones has had a strong start to the season with an NXS win at Phoenix Raceway, clinching his Playoff spot. Winston, Georgia-native Hill is currently leading the NGROTS point standings on the strength of three top-10 finishes.

Burton on a Hot Streak… Harrison Burton has extended his streak of top-10 finishes to seven to start the season after a fourth-place effort at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday. Burton has been the highest finishing rookie driver in every NXS event this season.

Dash 4 Cash Returns… Both Burton and Jones have qualified for the first ‘Dash 4 Cash’ race on Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Burton and Jones will be competing against Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson for a $100,000 bonus for the top finishing driver.

First Time at Atlanta… Several Toyota drivers are making their first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. NXS rookie Riley Herbst, along with NGOTS rookies Christian Eckes, Raphaël Lessard, and Derek Kraus are all making their Atlanta debut.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.