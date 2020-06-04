Allmendinger Ready for Debut at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Saturday, June 6 will mark Allmendinger’s first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Allmendinger has made 13 starts at Atlanta in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Best start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS: 11th (2011 & 2015)

Best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS: 6th (2010)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 13th (2016 & 2019)

Best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 8th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, June 6 at 4:30pm ET on FOX

Stages: 40/80/163 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“I guess I had so much fun, or maybe the team had enough fun at Bristol, that they brought me back for Atlanta. Once again, no practice and probably starting near the back. Atlanta Motor Speedway, the ATL, is one of my favorite places to race at in the Cup Series. It will be the first time in the Xfinity Series. It’s slick – the racetrack is old. It wears out tires quick. You can run the bottom, you can run the middle, run the top. It’s a place that allows for great racing, a lot of passing, which we’re going to need, because from where I’m going to be starting, we’re going to have to pass a lot of cars. These Kaulig Racing Chevys are fast. I’m so excited and so fortunate – thank you Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone here at the race team for preparing this race car and giving me another shot. Let’s go!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.