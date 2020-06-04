ARCA adds more races to the 2020 schedule

After a few months of waiting, the ARCA Menards Series has added a few more races to their 2020 schedule.

NASCAR announced today that three more events have been added to the current ARCA schedule. Those races include Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET, while the third and currently the latest race on the schedule will be held on Friday, July 24 at Kansas Speedway at 10 p.m. ET. All three of the races can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

Originally, Chicagoland Speedway was supposed to host a race on July 24, but it has now been replaced with Kansas. As for Charlotte Motor Speedway, the ARCA Series will race before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race, scheduled for later that night. Also of note, Kansas Speedway normally serves as the season finale for the ARCA Championship and has done so the last couple of seasons. It is yet to be determined whether Kansas will serve as the championship race for ARCA later in October.

The ARCA Menards Series will return next Saturday night on June 13 at Toledo Speedway with the ARCA East Series, with a green-flag time of 6 p.m. ET. The Toledo race will also serve as an all-day event.