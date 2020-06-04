W Series Racing announces 2020 plans, 2021 outlook also announced

The W Series organization announced Thursday afternoon that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league will not provide any races in the 2020 season.

The season was originally scheduled to take place the last weekend of May at Russia, though that was previously postponed to a later date. Eventually, the season was slated to end October 31 at New Mexico. Despite the original 2020 schedule now not being able to take place, the series said it was not an easy decision to make. However, with the eight planned races not happening, the organization has also provided a 2021 outlook that sees stops in Austin, Texas and Mexico City.

The Chief Executive Officer of the W Series, Catherine Bond Muir, said that the 2020 season not happening is a disappointment but exciting things are shaping up for next year.

“After the resounding success of W Series’ debut season in 2019, our decision not to stage on-track races until 2021 is not one that has been taken lightly.

“However, we are already working on an exciting new W Series race calendar for 2021, and we are delighted to be able to confirm that W Series races will feature on the support cards of a number of Formula 1 Grands Prix next year, including the 2021 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas and the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“W Series is a global movement that exists to support the careers of female racing drivers everywhere, and to foster interest in and enthusiasm for motor racing among girls and women all over the world. The 18 women who had qualified to race in the 2020 W Series represent 12 different countries, and the eight circuits on which they were due to race this year are located in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America and Central America. Delivering an international calendar of the kind that W Series requires, so as to take W Series’ diversity and inclusion message to girls and women globally, while prioritising during a global pandemic the health and safety of our drivers, our staff and the many other people who make W Series events such a success, requires resource at a level beyond the scope of a brave new start-up such as W Series.

“However, now that we have taken the very difficult but ultimately unavoidable decision to end any uncertainty surrounding our 2020 plans, we will focus our energies clearly on 2021, when we will resume our on-track racing programme, bigger and better than ever before.

“In the meantime, this year, we remain committed to developing our drivers and entertaining our loyal fans all over the world. To that end, we are progressing with our exciting and innovative new W Series Esports League, which will go live on June 11 2020. In addition, our brilliant management team – including 13-time F1 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and our hugely experienced Racing Director Dave Ryan – will continue to provide our drivers with invaluable career advice and support.”