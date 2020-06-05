RCR Event Preview – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway … In 147 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory in the Cracker Barrel 500 on March 11, 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga.-based track under the RCR banner. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization also has captured three NASCAR Xfinity Series victories with drivers Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, and Elliott Sadler.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection

Catch the Action … The Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, June 7, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, June 6, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Symbicort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway … In seven NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Dillon’s best finish is 11th in 2016.

SYMBICORT Partners with the No. 3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway … SYMBICORT is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Atlanta Motor Speedway is another track where the asphalt is among the favorite of the drivers, am I right?

“Exactly. We make sure when we go to Atlanta Motor Speedway that we don’t pray for rain. We don’t want any rain because it’s going to be a long day drying that place. It is old. It weeps, but I’m glad they’ve kept it the same. It’s a place that drivers love because you know its going to be slick and over time you might be able to find some grip by moving around or changing your line and being disciplined with the throttle.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Roland Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway … This weekend, Tyler Reddick will be making his debut NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Reddick has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and one top-five finish at the 1.5-mile speedway. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track, including one top-five finish from 2015.

About Roland … Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information, visit rolanddga.com.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Is there much you can take from somewhere like Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Atlanta Motor Speedway, knowing the two tracks are very different despite being the same length?

“There’s really nothing you can take from Las Vegas to Atlanta. However, I do think there are a lot of things that we have done in the Xfinity cars at Atlanta to capitalize on speed that can apply this weekend. Atlanta is all about managing tires, even with all of the downforce we do have and where the horsepower is at in these Cup cars. You have to be smart and really understand how to manage your car from Lap 1 to Lap 45, which is about how far you can go on a set of tires. Tires will be our best friends this weekend. Atlanta is a weekend that kind of got away from us last year in the Xfinity Series, so I’m looking forward to getting back there this weekend. We were running down the leader last year with seven laps to go, but then a caution came out and we got shuffled back on the restart, so I’m looking forward to another shot at Atlanta in our No. 8 Roland Chevrolet.”

This Week’s No. 21 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway … Anthony Alfredo will return to the seat of the Richard Childress Racing No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro as the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway. Alfredo will be making his debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has one career NASCAR Truck Series start at the track in 2019.

Welcome, Death Wish Coffee … In 2012, Death Wish Coffee Co. started a small coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY. Founder Mike Brown saw a need for coffee that was both strong and delicious to serve his groggy morning customers. After creating the perfect blend of beans and combining it with his unique roasting technique, the ‘World’s Strongest Coffee’ was born. Today, thousands of people trust Death Wish Coffee to wake them up and keep them going every day. For more information visit deathwishcoffee.com.

Death Wish Coffee’s Mission … Our mission is to fuel you wherever you go. Death Wish Coffee is made by passionate people for passionate people, and our carefully selected, perfectly roasted coffee beans produce a bold, highly caffeinated coffee blend. We strive for the best tasting and highest quality organic and fair-trade beans in every bag. Our processes are USDA certified and we have committed to sustainability throughout our products. We offer a 100%, no-BS guarantee: If this isn’t the strongest coffee you’ve ever tried, we’ll gladly give you a refund.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

Atlanta has an extremely abrasive surface. How important will tire management be this weekend and do you think that will play into your favor?

“Tire management will play a huge role in being able to have a successful run at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. I learned a lot about how to take care of my tires early in a run at Darlington Raceway. Atlanta is one of my favorite racetracks after making my NASCAR Truck Series debut there last year. I am typically strong at worn out racetracks where tire management is vital, so hopefully that will translate to success for us. I’m also proud to be representing Death Wish Coffee on our No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun to go back to Atlanta with a little more experience under my belt. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together with my Richard Childress Racing team.”