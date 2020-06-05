SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. | NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | EchoPark 250

Fast Facts

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Starting Position for EchoPark 250: 27th based on random qualifying draw

Driver Points Position: 23rd

Owner Points Position: 26th

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 711; competed last at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 25, 2020 (Start: 28th | Finish: 19th)

Chassis No. 711 also ran at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2019 with a 16th place after a 35th place starting position.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Saturday afternoon’s EchoPark 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: In four NASCAR Xfinity Series intermediate track races, he has been running at three of the four races. He holds an average starting position of 24.5 and an average result of 22.2 with four (4) laps led.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: In eight career ARCA intermediate track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at seven of the eight races. He holds an average starting position of 11.8 and an average result of 12.9 with five (5) laps led.

From The Pit Box: Industry veteran Patrick Donahue is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 161st NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 160 races, he has two wins, eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has four races as crew chief at Atlanta with a track best finish of 12th in 2012 with 2003 Xfinity Series champion Brian Vickers.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m upbeat about going to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Even though I have never been there, as a team we are going there with the same mentality we have had for the other races I have never been to this season – optimistic.

“Without practice or qualifying, it is going to take a little getting used to but hopefully by the competition caution, we’ll be in a position to make some positive adjustments and contend for another strong finish in our No. 08 CORE Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro.”

On Bristol Motor Speedway Career Best Xfinity Finish: “I was thrilled to come out of Bristol with a lead lap top-15 finish. We weren’t where we needed to be at the start of the race, but Patrick (Donahue, crew chief) did a great job making adjustments on our No. 08 CORE Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro throughout the race to keep us in the hunt.

“We came up a little short of a top-10 finish, but that’s a good goal to fight for when we come back to Bristol later this year.”

Race Information:

The EchoPark 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 37-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sat., Jun. 6, 2020 with live coverage on FOX, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020.