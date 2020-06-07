CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 7, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

6th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

7th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

11th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 SYMBICORT CAMARO ZL1 1LE

12th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Martinsville Speedway with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

MATT MCCALL, CREW CHIEF FOR THE NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 6th

“We had a full effort from everyone today. We created a deficit for ourselves with issues in pre-race inspection, having to start at the rear and serve a pass-thru penalty to start the race. The driver did a great job racing to stay in position for the free pass, to get back on the lead lap at the competition caution on lap 25, after that we just worked on trying to make the car better. We had good long run speed, but the short-runs near the stage breaks were tough. Kurt did a great job of driving up through the field on the last long green-flag run to score another top-10 finish. Really proud of this Monster Energy team today.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 7th

Kevin clearly seems to have something figured out in recent years here in Atlanta and you’re one of the guys that also has something figured out in past years at Dover and still now. I’m curious, what is it like as a driver when you know going into a weekend and during the race that you have a leg up on your competitors?

“Yeah, it’s a great feeling, especially for the team when they know that they’ve hit on something that works, and what’s impressive is when a team and driver are able to continue for a long stretch of time at a track. You think about the various rules packages that have come down the pipe and that 4 car, and it’s consistently up front here at this track with an open motor, a 750 motor, a 550 motor, different aero packages, they just have a great feel for it, and I’ve certainly had that luxury a few times in my career. I wish it was still going on right now, especially going into Martinsville on Wednesday. I wish this was kind of mid to late 2000s when we had a great advantage there. But you enjoy it while you can.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 SYMBICORT CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

“P-11, one spot out of a third-straight top-10. Feeling good after the race. All the work we’ve been putting in has paid off, I feel strong. Onto Martinsville and Homestead, and somewhere in between there, Ace is going to come out. It’s going to be a busy week. Man, I wish we got one more spot. Three-straight top-10’s would have been nice. Thanks to Symbicort and everybody that helps this program – Dow, Bass Pro Shops, we’ve got a great crew. We’ll keep grinding.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“We didn’t have the greatest day. Had some ups and downs. Started really loose and got the car better. I think the track tightened up a little bit after that. Got too tight there and got it freed back up there at the end. We tried some pit strategy which is always good to try, but at least we finished where we ran. Wish we could have been a little better, just not the greatest day for us. We just really struggled through the bumps today.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 NOS ENERGY DRINK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 13th

“P-13. I thought we had a shot at a top-10 there – got some stage points. The NOS Energy Drink Camaro looked awesome on the race track and drove really good, especially at the start of the race. I felt like we lost the handle there towards the middle and just got behind. And then I ran the tires off of it at the end and gave up a couple spots. But, all-in-all, a solid effort. This JTG Daugherty Team is putting in a lot of work and it’s a lot of fun to drive this 47 car. I’m looking forward to just building on this and building on the speed that we have.”

“It was hot out there. I burned 3,150 calories to be exact. But we put in a lot of hard work at my gym. Trainer Ryan has been pushing me hard, especially during this quarantine, giving me workouts to do and been busting my butt. Rogue’s supplied me with great equipment to workout with every day. This heat – it’s hot. We’ve got a long summer ahead, but feeling good, strong and ready to go.”

MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 15th

“A lot of challenges again today. We got some damage early, on pit road. We got some damage and lost our track position. We were trying to battle back from that. I felt like we were pretty close to being a top-10 car and got run into again near the very end, which knocked the front end out of alignment. Kind of a disappointing day, but the finish could be worse. I feel like there are some things that we improved on; we learned about our Credit One Bank Camaro, its fast, we’ve just got to put a whole race together. I’m looking forward to going to Martinsville Wednesday night”.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 ROLAND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 16th

“We just missed it with the handling today of our No. 8 Roland Chevrolet. We had speed during the first stage and were able to race up into the top 10, but as the stage came to an end, it felt like a tire was going down, so I slowed down to take care of the car and ended up getting shuffled back through the field. From there, it was just a tough day. I couldn’t really run anywhere except for the bottom, and even that was a challenge. The car would swing from being too loose to being too tight and struggle over the bumps in Turns 3 and 4. It seemed like no matter what adjustment we made throughout the day, it just didn’t make a huge difference in the handling of our car. It almost felt like there weren’t any front tires on it. I know everyone on my team will study this race to try to learn what went wrong and improve for next time. We grinded it out today and got as many spots as we could, which is important as we try to fight our way into the Playoffs. I know my crew chief, Randall Burnett, has a good feel for Martinsville Speedway, so I’m looking forward to racing there on Wednesday for the first time in a long time.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 21st

“Not the day we wanted for our Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 McDonald’s Chevrolet, that’s for sure. We thought we were OK – we had that loose wheel, but all-in-all, we couldn’t get a hold of our balance. We’ll go on and go to Martinsville Speedway.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 29th

“Long day for our GEICO Camaro team. We started the race fast, but over time, our car just didn’t have the grip that those fast guys did. Even though we didn’t get the finish we were looking for, Matt (Borland) and the guys never gave up all day. During the last green flag stop, I made a mistake, sped on pit road and then had to do a pass-through penalty. Just a tough day overall. We will keep digging as a team and go to Martinsville on Wednesday.”

