Four Takeaways From The VetTix/Camping World 200 At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Four Takeaways
Three months ago the series was originally scheduled to visit Atlanta following the planned race schedule, however that was brought to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak started, interrupting the series schedule. It’s crazy to believe that Atlanta Motor Speedway was the next stop on the Truck Series schedule after previously visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway. Originally the Trucks were supposed to race that Friday night when NASCAR changed the weekend plans when more news broke out. Despite that, once everyone started shutting down and canceling events, including motorsport leagues, NASCAR canceled the race weekend, including the Truck Series event.
With that said, the Truck Series returned to Atlanta, only this time in June and brought some great moments of escape for race fans. A last lap pass for a win was seen, while there were other exciting moments during the race, was also featured.
Here are this week’s Four Takeaways in what we might have missed following Round No. 4 at Atlanta.
- Enfinger Carries Momentum- In what is quite possibly one of the best seasons early on for Grant Enfinger, he and the No. 98 team continue to carry early season momentum as the series inches closer to the playoffs. It seems as though, once Enfinger won at Daytona, the victory brought added motivation to the team to try new things and go for victories more often. There were a couple of disappointing finishes at Las Vegas (31st, crash) and Charlotte (12th), but that didn’t seem to bring the team down a bit. Heading into Atlanta, Enfinger is normally strong on 1.5 track, especially if he is in prime position. The 35-year old once again grabbed victory number two of the year after a thrilling finish with Austin Hill. Not only did Enfinger bring home the victory, he also brought home a $25,000 bonus to his team that was set up by Camping World and Gander RV CEO Marcus Lemonis. By getting that victory and the added bonus, the team looks to be unstoppable right now.
- Difficult Outing For Rowdy- When Kyle Busch is entered in a Truck race, he most certainly has a chance to win any race, especially at tracks like Atlanta where Busch has multiple wins. The Kyle Busch Motorsports Team Owner did not dominate like he normally does, but did sweep both stages again as he had done so in 2019. It looked as though this was going to be another victory in the win books for Busch, but all went south with late race pit stops. The No. 51 driver was nabbed for speeding on his last stop and got caught for speeding again, when Busch was serving his previous penalty. After serving those two penalties, he was caught up in an incident with Jordan Anderson, and had damage to the No. 51 Truck. Atlanta was a forgettable for Rowdy, as he would finish 21st, one lap down. Uncharacteristic like for sure on Busch’s part.
- Ben Rhodes Makes 100th Career Start- On Saturday afternoon, when the engines fired it was a special moment for Ben Rhodes, the Kentucky native as he made his 100th career start in the Truck Series in a span of six years. Rhodes went on to finish in the top-10 by quietly finishing ninth. A milestone moment for Rhodes, who has been a part of the series since making his debut at the age of 17 at Martinsville Speedway.
- Wild Moment For Austin Wayne Self- There was a close call between the AM Racing’s Austin Wayne Self and the No. 00 of Angela Ruch. Wayne Self had spun to a stop off the exit of Turn 4. This created havoc for the leaders Busch and Chase Elliott, who had to maneuver around the No. 22 machine. However, what could have been a big moment, was scathed as Ruch was coming at full speed. Thankfully, she missed the sitting vehicle of the No. 22 and went on to finish the race. Unfortunately for Wayne Self, he would wind up with a 30th place finish.