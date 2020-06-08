NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Atlanta

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series continued their momentum with another consecutive race following Charlotte Motor Speedway and sped to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the VetTix/Camping World 200 in what would be another thrilling race in typical Truck Series fashion.

After winning the season opener at Daytona, Grant Enfinger had high hopes of continuing the early season momentum and march toward another playoff run later in the year. Meanwhile, Georgia native, Austin Hill had great motivation as he entered his hometown racetrack.

While Kyle Busch was dominant in the early and middle portions of the race, it was Austin Hill and Enfinger who battled toward the checkered flag. Enfinger managed to get Hill loose and take the checkered for his first Atlanta victory.

With Enfinger and Hill taking the top two spots, other Truck Series regulars also had a strong, but quiet day at Atlanta. We’ll detail Enfinger’s along with Hill and check out the others who fared in the four race of the 2020 season.

Austin Hill- Yes. While Hill did not win the race and the last lap dash to the finish with Enfinger, the Georgia native had the best Truck late in the going, especially on the longer runs. The No. 16 Hattori Racing team was nearly flawless all day by having great pit stops and keeping the truck in contention, should the opportunity presented itself. Hill’s time to shine came on the final round of green flag pit stops, when race leader Kyle Busch was penalized twice for speeding. The Hattori driver took over the lead on lap 99 and all the way up to lap 134 (the original final lap of the race) before Charlotte winner, Chase Elliott spun and brought out a late race caution. Hill did get a good restart, but it wasn’t enough to keep Enfinger behind him, but you can’t discount the effort of Hill’s team, who came up just a tad short of a disappointing loss. However, this should give some good motivation heading into Homestead, as Hill won that race last year. In addition, he placed the No. 16 team fifth in Stage 1 and 10th in Stage 2, gained the fourth top-10 in a row for the year.



Previous Week Ranking- Third

Grant Enfinger- Flipping the roles, Enfinger also had a solid No. 98 Ford F-150 before he took the checkered flag. It took all race to get up in position to have the opportunity to win, but the Alabaman led the laps that counted the most after getting Hill lose coming to the last lap. Enfinger did have some solid stage finishes, finishing ninth in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2. So far, the No. 98 team is on a roll early and could be a sleeper in the championship.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

Todd Gilliland- After a disappointing Charlotte outing a week prior, Gilliland and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team looked to put that behind them. The No. 38 team started 12th, finished 10th in Stage 1 and fifth in Stage 2. Gilliland spent 130 laps in the top 15 throughout the majority of the race, before a timely caution came with a few laps left. He restarted in the top five and had a chance to win the race. Ultimately, Gilliland and company placed fourth for his first top five finish of the year.



Previous Week Ranking- Fell Out

Matt Crafton- Crafton and the No. 88 Menards F-150 had an up and down day, but managed to fight back to a respectable 12th place finish. However, during the competition caution, there was a major check up on pit road. Unfortunately, Crafton was on the receiving end and had some front-end damage to the hood. This set the team back a bit and finished 20th in the first stage. In the second stage, he fought back to a 10th place finish. Crafton continued to make the best out of his day and brought the truck to a salvageable top 15 finish.



Previous Week Ranking- Fourth

Christian Eckes- Eckes finally brought home his first top five finish of the 2020 season in the No. 18 Saftelite Tundra. The first three races weren’t so kind to Eckes, who has finished outside the top-10 and only a best finish of 14th, the week prior in Charlotte. He did note during the week, Eckes and the team had a come to Jesus meeting about what they could improve on and give him some motivation. Obviously, that meeting had worked, as Eckes finished third in Stage 1 and sixth in Stage 2. At the end of the day, he finished third for his first top five of his Truck Series career.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

