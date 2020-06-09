Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Martinsville I

NASCAR makes a quick turnaround to Wednesday night, where Martinsville Speedway will host the Cup Series under the lights for the first time ever. Jack Roush has six wins all-time at the Paperclip, including four in the Cup Series. Ryan Newman is coming off a 10th-place run at Martinsville last fall, while Chris Buescher has two finishes of 13th or better in his last three events at the .526-mile track.

Martinsville Speedway (.526-Mile)

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Wednesday, June 10 | 7 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Koch Industries Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR’s return to the track continues with another short turnaround to Wednesday night, where the Cup Series (NCS) visits Martinsville Speedway for a race that was originally scheduled to be run May 9.

· For the first time in its more than 70-year history, Martinsville will host the NCS under the lights with a 7 p.m. start time. Following action at the Paperclip, the schedule flips to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Atlanta Recap, Martinsville Preview

· Newman overcame an early speeding penalty, and prevailed late to record a 14th-place finish, his second-consecutive top-15 and fourth since returning to racing.

· Buescher fought handling inside his Fastenal Ford throughout the race to finish 22nd at Atlanta.

· Koch Industries – who served as the primary for Newman in the Daytona 500 – returns to the No. 6 machine at Martinsville, while Fastenal will ride along with Buescher Wednesday night.

Starting Lineup Procedures at Martinsville

For the third consecutive race, the starting lineup for Sunday’s race will be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners points. Newman – 20th in owners’ points – drew the 16th spot, while Buescher – 21st in standings – drew the 24th spot.

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

Roush Fenway has started a total of 666 NCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 122 top-five finishes, 242 top-10 finishes and 7,584 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 212 NCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 68 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.7 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series (NGROTS) wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck