Ty Majeski – Baptist Health 200 – Race Advance

Baptist Health 200 | Homestead-Miami Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Homestead: “I’m excited to get back to the track this weekend at Homestead,” said Majeski. “We had a tough week last week, so I’m ready to get on track and put that behind us. I can’t thank Plan B Sales enough for coming on board to support us this weekend.”

Majeski at Homestead: Saturday night’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway marks Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

Majeski has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a 10th-place result, coming in 2017.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Plan B Sales colors at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

The Plan B Sales Foundation (PBSF) was founded in 2019 with the goal of raising both awareness and financial resources for various causes. Through the relationships built by working in this business, the Plan B Sales Foundation hopes to auction off unique, rare, and diverse items gathered from across the racing industry. The proceeds will help benefit various children’s hospitals, animal shelters, and veterans. The PBSF will accept donations at any level and from anyone ranging from drivers, teams, tracks, fans and customers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.