Joe Graf Jr. and Bucked Up Energy agree to multi-year deal

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Bucked Up Energy and Joe Graf Jr. (@joegrafjr) jointly announced today a new multi-year, multi-race campaign in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition beginning with Saturday afternoon’s Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

“We are super excited to join forces with Joe Graf and also excited about getting our foot in the door with NASCAR,” said Bucked Up Energy CEO Ryan Gardner. “The sport and the fans are incredible and can’t wait to see what happens next. #GETBUCKEDUP!”

Graf will make his Homestead-Miami Speedway debut this weekend on the heels of a career-best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish with SS GreenLight Racing at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway earlier this month.

“I’m super pumped to bring Bucked Up Energy as new sponsor to NASCAR. I have been using their workout supplements for a long time and they are awesome.

“When I learned they were launching an energy drink, I pitched them on NASCAR being the perfect platform for their products,” said Graf.

“It’s a new product with a lot of potential and a drink that I feel resonates with the NASCAR fanbase.

“I’m looking forward to debuting our No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro on the track and look forward to a great relationship with Ryan and the rest of the Bucked Up team.”

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all, delivers long-lasting energy.

Without the CRASH.

The “other guys” still think energy is all about short bursts of production — hence why they market to extreme athletes. We’re not them, though. Like you, we need more than something that spikes our energy for a single event before sending us crashing.

Bucked Up Energy boasts 300mg of caffeine as well as two added stimulants. This trifecta works synergistically to keep you going all day.

On top of that, we added Beta-Alanine; this powerhouse ingredient delivers a faint tingle, signaling that it’s time to work — and earn success.

Bucked Up will be featured on Graf’s No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro throughout the remainder of the 2020 Xfinity Series season, including this weekend’s Homestead double-header.

Graf Jr., 21, graduated to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2020 after spending the last two seasons in the ARCA Menards Series for Chad Bryant Racing. In 39 races, Graf earned seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes including his first career series victory at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway.

He finished a career-high fifth in the championship standings in 2019.

Additionally, last season, Graf made three Xfinity Series starts for Richard Childress Racing as well as serving as marketing and communications intern through New York University, a role that he will continue in 2020.

For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com., like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

