5 Reasons to Buy a New Car

By: Raymond James

Ray is a sought after thought leader and an expert in financial and money management. He has been published and featured in over 50 leading sites and aims to contribute articles to help novice financial planners. One of his goals is to impart his knowledge in finance to educate and help ordinary people create and achieve their financial goals.

Buying a vehicle is a serious decision for many shoppers. There are endless factors to consider when shopping for your next car. However, the first question most people consider is whether to buy used or new. While each option has its benefits, buying a new car may be smarter than you think. Here are five reasons why you should buy a new car.

1. Reliability and Peace of Mind

Perhaps one of the biggest advantages to buying a new car is the reliability and peace of mind that comes with a new vehicle. Buying a new car almost guarantees a reliable vehicle that won’t be breaking down anytime soon. After all, a new car is fresh from the factory and prepped to impress.

Even if the unthinkable does occur and your new car breaks down new cars often come with a safety net, a warranty. New cars are often protected by extensive warranties that can cover otherwise expensive repairs. In addition newer cars often have more advanced engineering than older models, making new cars much more likely to last on the road longer than the average used car.

Used vehicles, on the other hand, can have unforeseen mechanical issues, owners that have neglected maintenance, or hidden existing issues. All of these things can make a used vehicle an expensive headache.

2. Updated Features and Amenities

Cars have changed quite a bit over the years. From the introduction of Bluetooth capability to cars that feature an entire host of driver assist features, new cars are packed with more convenience features and amenities than ever. When purchasing a new car, you have access to all of the latest features available on the market.

In many cases you can select which features to splurge on and which features may be better off left out to save a few dollars. This is a direct advantage over used cars that may be dated and lacking in more premium features (or any amenities at all).

3. Convenient Financing Options

Buying a new car doesn’t have to be a difficult or painful process. Long gone are the days of difficult and complex financing processes. Car loans Australia are more convenient than ever to complete with straightforward application process. Even better, drivers today can save more money than ever on a new car with amazingly low interest rates. By financing your next new car you can avoid emptying out your savings account to buy a less than desirable used car.

4. Safety When it Matters Most

For many people, a car is almost like a second home. You commute to work nearly every day in your car, you take the kids to school, or friends out for dinner on a Friday night. A car is often carrying the most precious cargo there is, loved ones. When buying a new car you are directly ensuring the safety of your loved ones. New cars have the most up to date safety features and go through rigorous safety testing. When it comes to purchasing a car, sacrificing safety simply isn’t an option.

5. Customizable to Fit Your Needs

Buying a car is often a serious financial decision. As a matter of fact, a car is often the most expensive thing a person will ever buy (other than a home). When spending a large sum of money, shouldn’t you get what you want?

When buying a used car shoppers are at the mercy of the available options in their area. Used car shopping doesn’t offer nearly the amount of flexibility that comes along with buying a new car.

When buying a new car you can customize nearly every detail. Exterior color, trim options, interior style, and tech features, can all be specially tailored to your needs and budget. When a car meets all of your needs there is a much lower chance of buyers remorse.

Despite often having a bad rep, buying a new car can often be the most practical and beneficial decision for many shoppers. From advanced safety features and endless amenities to easy and quick financing, buying a new car is easier than ever. The only question left is, What new car will you choose?