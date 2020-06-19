Quick Lane Team Heads to Talladega

Matt DiBenedetto said he and the No. 21 Quick Lane team are headed into Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with one main goal in mind.

“I hope not to crash,” he said. “That’s Plan A.

“It seems like most of the time if you survive the race without crashing that’s a good day in itself.”

Assuming he achieves Goal No. 1, there are other factors he and the team will focus on throughout the race.

“Hopefully we will have a good strategy and make smart decisions throughout the day,” he said.

And there will be an emphasis on scoring as many points as possible.

“Stage points are important, and I’d like to get some of those,” DiBenedetto said.

“Talladega can result in some big points swings, and we want to be on the good side of that.”

DiBenedetto has run just 10 Cup races at Talladega, most of them with underdog teams, but he has put a lot of emphasis on perfecting his skills and tactics in the style of racing that occurs at Talladega and its sister track, Daytona International Speedway.

“I’ve worked on that a lot,” he said. “I’ve studied it more than any other form of racing we do. There are lots of decisions you make as a driver that can affect the outcome.

“I try to be a smart racer and someone people will want to work with, especially when it comes down to the finish.”

This week, for the first time at Talladega, he’ll be driving a potent Ford Mustang and be a part of a Ford team that has won eight of the past nine Cup races at the 2.66-mile Alabama track.

“Fords always fast at Talladega,” DiBenedetto said. “The engines are always good, super strong.

“Our car raced well at Daytona, and I’m fortunate to be a part of the Ford team.

“It’s nice to have other Ford drivers with fast cars to work with.”

There will be no qualifying or practice prior to the start of Sunday’s GEICO 500, which is set to start just after 3 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on FOX.

###

About Motorcraft:

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft:

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visitwww.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine vehicle maintenance including tire repair and replacement with a Low Tire Price Guarantee and a full menu of automotive services including oil and filter, brakes, alignments, batteries, and shocks and struts on all vehicle makes and models. Service is performed by certified technicians at more than 1,000 locations worldwide while you wait, and no appointment is necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the famous No. 21 racer.