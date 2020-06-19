RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway … Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and is in a tie for the most all-time car owner victories at the storied Alabama-based race track with 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins. Among those wins include Dale Earnhardt’s final career win in the Winston 500 on October 15, 2000. Earnhardt won nine times, Clint Bowyer had two wins (2010 & 2011), and Kevin Harvick scored one victory (2010) at the superspeedway.

Childress’ most recent win at Talladega Superspeedway came last year when Tyler Reddick claimed the victory en route to his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Reddick will be the 24th Cup Series driver to make a start at Talladega under the RCR banner this Sunday.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway … In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon’s best finish at the track is third (April 2016). He is also a former pole winner at the track (2019).

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998.

E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

Happy Father’s Day, Austin! … With three generations of racers among their ranks, NASCAR Cup Series races on Father’s Day weekend have always held special meaning to the Childress/Dillon family. This year, however, Father’s Day has even more meaning for Dillon, who became a first-time father on Sunday, June 14 when his wife, Whitney, gave birth to their son, Ace RC Dillon.

RCR’s performance is notable so far in 2020. Talk us through that.

“It’s been an awesome year so far. I always want more, but compared to years past, I’m very optimistic of where we are. We made a big jump and those jumps are hard to come by. My teammate, Tyler Reddick, entered our NASCAR Cup Series program with a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and that brought some momentum. I think it fired up everybody. It fired up me to compete. He’s a good wheelman. It builds both teams to compete within and that comes with these good finishes we’re having. The competition is great at RCR. And you’ve got to have that. Chevrolet stepped-up their game in the off-season and really gave us something else to work with as far as the car goes. Our whole entire shop is working really hard. Obviously, it’s been tough on everybody with the quarantine, but I feel like we did a good job of keeping up with the work that we had ahead of us. It’s been a really good break for our team, if anything. And, the way we go to the race track now looks different. Less people go to the track and I think that’s a good thing for our guys. The core group on each team is strong, and that’s nice to see.”

How do you think the changes in horsepower and no air ducts will impact the race this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway?

“I don’t really know what type of impact the lack of air ducts will have. We’ve obviously raced in the past without air ducts. I’d have to go back in time and look at what our cars did differently. I don’t know what the closest year that we ran a package like this would be. We feel like the racing is going to be different from the way it was at Daytona. It always is different from Daytona to Talladega. The first stage of the race will definitely be a learning curve for all of us. Set-up wise should not be a problem. I hope not. But, just the way we race and the runs you get, we’ll be learning that first stage. And, you want to be aggressive because every point matters throughout the year.”

What is the key to having a solid performance this weekend at Talladega?

“It’s a chess match. You have to know when to go. I’ve played a lot of different strategies when it comes to speedway racing, but my favorite is just going out there, racing and throwing caution to the wind. I feel like that usually plays out better for us. I won the Daytona 500 being a little more cautious, but it’s more fun when you go out and race. We’ll make a decision quite early in the race to figure out our strategy based on how everything is going. Hopefully all of our Chevys will run up front together and work hard together to do what we need to do to bring home the win for Chevrolet.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Realtree Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway … Coming off his first top-five finish in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Tyler Reddick is set to make his first Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Reddick, who won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.66-mile track with RCR, also has one additional top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series, as well as one pole award and two top-five finishes at the superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series.

RealtreeTimber… When it comes to hunting heritage, dedication and tradition, Realtree is at the forefront. So, when Realtree decided to create its next camouflage pattern, Bill Jordan and the design team met with some of the most legendary hunters, outdoor icons, and world-class guides to understand their vision for what makes an effective and versatile camouflage pattern for all of their outdoor pursuits. They took notes. They asked questions. They tested and tested again until they were sure they had something truly special. Built off the foundations of past Realtree camouflage patterns, they took advantage of new advances in technology and printing allowing them to create a revolutionary new pattern that truly meets the needs of hunters in numerous situations. New Realtree Timber is the result. It’s perfect for ducks in flooded timber, wooded turkey hunting scenarios, in any treestand setup, stalking the rocky terrain of the west, and so much more. Use Realtree Timber and become one with your surroundings!

Entering this weekend with a new rules package, what are your thoughts on returning to restrictor-plate racing?

“It’ll be interesting to see how this weekend goes at Talladega Superspeedway. They’ve made some changes to the cars since we raced our last restrictor-plate race at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year. We were at one point going to have practice this weekend, and now we’re not. I’m really not sure if we would have utilized the practice session or not because we don’t want to be in a situation where we would damage our No. 8 Realtree Chevy before the race. Regardless, we’re now going to be on track for the race with no real feel for these cars or how this new rules package will run, so it’s going to be intense. Talladega is a wider track than Daytona though, and it’s going to be a lot warmer. I’m excited. I really like racing at Talladega, and I hope we put on a good race. Normally it does, there are just a lot of unknowns entering this weekend. As a team, we need to survive the race and continue to capitalize on as many points as we can. We’re now two points out of a Playoff spot, so I know we can get there.”

This Week’s No. 21 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway … Coming off his first career top-five finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Alfredo will make his first Xfinity Series start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Alfredo has one career NASCAR Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, where he ran in the top-10 for the majority of the race.

Welcome, DUDE Wipes … The DUDE Wipes revolution was born one fateful day in our Chicago apartment, when we switched from toilet paper to baby wipes and were forever changed. Today we make self-care products for DUDES that get the job done and leave you feeling refreshed, from our original flushable DUDE Wipes to face & shower wipes, and deodorant body powders & body sprays to DUDE performance underwear.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta … In his first five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured three top-ten finishes and has an average finish of ninth. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

You have one career Truck series start at Talladega. Is there anything you learned you might be able to apply this weekend or will it be completely different?

“I don’t think much will translate because the trucks punch such a bigger hole in the air and handle quite a bit differently. It is somewhat comforting knowing I’ve been to this track before though. We ran really well in my first and only superspeedway attempt last year, which was at Talladega. Even with some of the unknowns that you will inherently face at Talladega, I have a lot of confidence heading back now because I know my Richard Childress Racing team will have a fast No. 21 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet prepared for me. Things happen really quickly at superspeedways and a lot can happen in less than a lap. I’m hoping we can have a clean race and be there at the end when it matters most to get our first win of the year.”