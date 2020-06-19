Walk-On’s named as Primary Sponsor for Gray Gaulding Return to Talladega

Fort Worth, TX. (June 19, 2020) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding announce the return of primary sponsor Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to be along for the ride on his No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro competing this coming weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Gray and the No. 07 Walk-On’s Chevrolet Camaro at the Xfinity Series Unhinged 300 this Saturday, June 20th at Talladega Superspeedway. A walk-on plays for the love of the game, so Gray’s passion on the track is a perfect fit” stated Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO.

“I am super excited to be racing again for Bobby Dotter and SS Greenlight Racing at Talladega but especially with bringing the Walk-On’s brand back to the track since having them on at Iowa last year”, said Gray Gaulding. “Brandon Landry and his own journey of being a basketball walk-on at LSU and chasing and achieving his dream to create a successful business is someone that I really look up to. Brandon is proof that hard work and determination pays off and as a NASCAR walk-on I plan to keep grinding every day towards becoming the best professional driver that I can be.”

“Honestly, I cannot wait for Saturday as the last time I ran Talladega in Xfinity I almost pulled off the upset of my career finishing second within a car length of Tyler Reddick. I promise you, if I am given that chance again, I plan on taking Walk-On’s with me into Victory Lane!”

In addition to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, new associate sponsor Refi4Cash.com will also be making their sponsor debut this upcoming race weekend. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 5:30 PM Eastern Time Saturday.

About Walk-On’s

Success in sports and success in life often come from similar paths. Brandon Landry has turned the traits he learned as a college basketball walk-on into virtues that he shares freely with everyone on the Walk-On’s team as part of his life’s calling. Today, with over 100 locations in the works across 15 states, the sky is the limit. Walk-On’s operates with a mission of delivering a memorable game day experience with a taste of Louisiana created by an All-American team. Brandon regularly and proudly shares his goal with everyone on his team – To Win! For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered an “outside of the box” company that works with clients and sponsor partners to provide “stand out” experiences leveraging the motorsports, music, and other professional sports platforms. SMG uses advanced technology solutions and processes to provide highly effective and measurable results. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.