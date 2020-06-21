GEICO 500 postponed until Monday at 3:00

TALLADEGA, AL (JUNE 21, 2020) – Due to inclement weather, the NASCAR Cup Series was forced to postpone today’s GEICO 500 until tomorrow, June 22nd, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

You can view the live competition tomorrow, June 22nd, at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Live coverage of the 188-lap, 500-mile race can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.